Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $6.65. Hurricane Energy shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 59,787,660 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hurricane Energy to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.20) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.20) to GBX 14 ($0.17) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hurricane Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 36.75 ($0.45).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

