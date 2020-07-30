Domtar (TSE:UFS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.13

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and traded as high as $29.30. Domtar shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 22,583 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Domtar from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 195.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 4.8519743 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

