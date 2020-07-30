Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $192.86

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.86 and traded as high as $203.36. Kinaxis shares last traded at $201.18, with a volume of 101,104 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KXS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$192.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$141.63. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 248.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.57, for a total transaction of C$2,798,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,773,695.71.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

