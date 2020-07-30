Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $164.83

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.83 and traded as high as $170.60. Bbgi Sicav shares last traded at $169.40, with a volume of 256,047 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.54.

In related news, insider Duncan Ball sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.01), for a total value of £407,500 ($501,476.74).

About Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bbgi Sicav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bbgi Sicav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scotiabank Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to $14.00
Scotiabank Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to $14.00
MEG Energy PT Raised to $4.50 at BMO Capital Markets
MEG Energy PT Raised to $4.50 at BMO Capital Markets
IntelGenx Technologies Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
IntelGenx Technologies Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
CIBC Boosts Mullen Group Price Target to $12.50
CIBC Boosts Mullen Group Price Target to $12.50
Leroy Seafood Group ASA Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets
Leroy Seafood Group ASA Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets
TD Securities Raises MEG Energy Price Target to $4.50
TD Securities Raises MEG Energy Price Target to $4.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report