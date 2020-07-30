Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $164.83

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.83 and traded as high as $170.60. Bbgi Sicav shares last traded at $169.40, with a volume of 256,047 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.54.

In related news, insider Duncan Ball sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.01), for a total value of £407,500 ($501,476.74).

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

