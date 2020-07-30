Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.80

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $13.89. Savaria shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 56,019 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SIS. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $693.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.36.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

