Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.80

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $13.89. Savaria shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 56,019 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on SIS. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $693.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.36.
About Savaria (TSE:SIS)
Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.
