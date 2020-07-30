Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Baron Oil shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 122,144,531 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $3.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

