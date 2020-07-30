World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,901 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 115.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 63.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $92.72 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

