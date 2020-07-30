World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,343 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 48,069 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 283,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

PKG stock opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.