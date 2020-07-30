World Asset Management Inc Has $351,000 Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steris were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $137,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,095,000 after purchasing an additional 449,941 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter valued at $62,333,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 277,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $161.73 on Thursday. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

