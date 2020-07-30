World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,408 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

