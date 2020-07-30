World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,159,000 after purchasing an additional 620,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,582 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

IRM stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

