Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $216.52 on Tuesday. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Research analysts predict that Waters will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 299.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

