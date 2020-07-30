Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to Buy

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

VLRS stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $553.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.