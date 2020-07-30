State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2020 results were aided by a rise in revenues and lower costs. State Street’s new business servicing wins, opportunistic buyouts, global reach and strong balance sheet position are likely to continue supporting growth. Moreover, its dividend payment plan reflects a strong liquidity position, through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. While pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates along with elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt the company’s profitability to an extent in the near term, its efforts to technologically upgrade operations will likely go a long way in supporting financials.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NYSE STT opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $1,945,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

