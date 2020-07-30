Unilever (NYSE:UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NYSE:UN opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

