Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

SUM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

SUM stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,344,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

