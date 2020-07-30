Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.24% from the stock’s previous close.

STNG has been the topic of several other reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $254.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 250.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 293,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $13,785,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 280.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 339,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $6,108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

