Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 3,650.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

