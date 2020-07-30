Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Now Covered by Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TM. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

TM stock opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The firm has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.46. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $65.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

