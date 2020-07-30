SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,182 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,613,000 after purchasing an additional 167,448 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,213,000 after acquiring an additional 939,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 55.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,128,000 after acquiring an additional 523,846 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $96,128,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SWX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWX opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

