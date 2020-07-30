SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at $886,585.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,498 shares of company stock worth $6,569,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

