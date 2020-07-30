American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,802,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after buying an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,328,000 after buying an additional 453,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,273,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $148.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

