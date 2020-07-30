Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 301.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Hubbell stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.