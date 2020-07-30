SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 66,579 MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.62.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.