Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

