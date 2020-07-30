SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $131,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.