Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,056 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Kforce worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $635.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,254.40. Insiders sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,528,379 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

