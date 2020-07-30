Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 44,260 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Archrock worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Archrock by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Archrock by 37.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 202.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AROC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

