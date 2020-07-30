Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,064 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,798 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FII stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

