Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,725 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National General were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,515,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 549,728 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National General by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 542,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of National General by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 478,545 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NGHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National General in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $33.91 on Thursday. National General Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

