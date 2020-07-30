State Street Corp Cuts Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.26% of Kforce worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 125.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 207,738 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $4,143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,528,379 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $635.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

