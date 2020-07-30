State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.29% of America’s Car-Mart worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 459,358 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $5,623,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,234.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 93.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $1,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $98.92 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $674.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

