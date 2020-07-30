PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PetIQ by 162.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETQ. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $525,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

