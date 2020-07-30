Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,939,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.