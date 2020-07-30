State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 120,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.