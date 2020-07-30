State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.52% of Gladstone Commercial worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at about $2,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,666 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 49.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

GOOD stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $625.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

