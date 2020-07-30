State Street Corp Invests $12.69 Million in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,733,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $55,967.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,267 shares of company stock valued at $128,179 over the last ninety days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

