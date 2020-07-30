State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

State Street Corp lowered its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,371 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.47% of GameStop worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 17.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in GameStop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in GameStop by 24.6% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 22.0% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in GameStop by 20.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GME opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

