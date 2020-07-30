State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State Street Corp lowered its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,371 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.47% of GameStop worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 17.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in GameStop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in GameStop by 24.6% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 22.0% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in GameStop by 20.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GME opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

