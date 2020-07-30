Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pearson by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pearson by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth $296,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSO opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Pearson PLC has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

