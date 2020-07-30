Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 61.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 162,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 511.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter.

TNA opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

