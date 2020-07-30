State Street Corp Has $12.42 Million Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.17% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $15,889,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $564.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

