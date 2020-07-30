ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.49

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and traded as high as $44.97. ONEX shares last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 943 shares.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ONEX from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ONEX from $85.80 to $88.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on ONEX from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ONEX from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($990.00) million for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

ONEX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

