BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.83

BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and traded as high as $49.00. BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 163,168 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products, life-saving intravenous fluids, therapeutic nutrition products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, muscloskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, oral contraceptive, anti-histamine, anti-fibrinolytic, women's health, and other products.

