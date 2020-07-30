Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.93

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and traded as high as $17.76. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 875 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCAF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.