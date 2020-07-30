ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.01

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $13.45. ANZ shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 74,471 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ANZ has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

