1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.53

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.59. 1347 Property Insurance shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 529 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut 1347 Property Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43). The firm had revenue of ($8.68) million for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 1.38%.

About 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

