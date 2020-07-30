Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.43

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $17.00. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 1,741 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 36.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 372.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 24.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 210.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

