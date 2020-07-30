Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.43

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $17.00. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 1,741 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter.
About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
