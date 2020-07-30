Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $193.33

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.33 and traded as high as $233.20. Maintel shares last traded at $229.00, with a volume of 1,590 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 202.66.

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

