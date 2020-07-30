Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.67

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and traded as high as $93.90. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $93.40, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WKCMF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Wacker Chemie to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

