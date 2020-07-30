Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.07

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and traded as high as $24.68. Saputo shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAPIF shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.